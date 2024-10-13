Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $32.42 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 3.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

PNC stock opened at $187.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $189.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

