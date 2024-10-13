Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $8.53 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

