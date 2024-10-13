Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Invests $294,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 151,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

