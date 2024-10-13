Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
GS stock opened at $516.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
