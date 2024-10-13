Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $282,469,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $598.05 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

