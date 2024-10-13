MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 6.8% – Time to Buy?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 436,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 911,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MaxLinear by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

