Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 265,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 74,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
