McCarthy & Cox Acquires Shares of 1,415 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.81. 4,720,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

