McCarthy & Cox Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

McCarthy & Cox reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 518,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 55,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 577.5% during the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

