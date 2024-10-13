McCarthy & Cox Purchases 5,888 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

McCarthy & Cox raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up about 6.0% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned 2.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 111,156 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period.

FAUG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $643.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

