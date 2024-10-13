McCarthy & Cox Sells 11,712 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

McCarthy & Cox decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.5% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $473,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,142 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

