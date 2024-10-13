McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.90. 2,717,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The company has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

