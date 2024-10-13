McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,010 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,390. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $215.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21. The company has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

