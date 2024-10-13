McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of OSK traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 601,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

