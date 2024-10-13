McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,469,000 after purchasing an additional 119,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.59. 664,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

