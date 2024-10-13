McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGEB. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 92,279 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

