McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $286.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

