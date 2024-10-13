McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS:FFLG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

