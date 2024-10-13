McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $403.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.