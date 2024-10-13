McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 774 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,042. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

