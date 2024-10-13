McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $803.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $771.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.84. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $452.01 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

