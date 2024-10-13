McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,989,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.20. 2,641,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,248. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

