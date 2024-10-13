McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.33. 1,747,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.20. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

