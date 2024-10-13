McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $36.43 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 5.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $167.89. 42,136,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,067,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

