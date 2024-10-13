McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $336.07. 412,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,927. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $337.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.45.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

