McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 18 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $9.52 on Friday, hitting $576.01. The stock had a trading volume of 750,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,595. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $576.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.