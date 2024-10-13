McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 1,485,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

