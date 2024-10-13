Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

