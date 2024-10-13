Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 549,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $334,024,000 after buying an additional 220,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $722.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.60 and a 200 day moving average of $651.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.