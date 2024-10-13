Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

