Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,024,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

