Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.31% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 934,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 66,097 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 794,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,219 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

