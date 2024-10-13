Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.36. 4,482,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

