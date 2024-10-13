Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.98 and traded as high as C$13.35. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 5,571 shares.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.71 million for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

About Melcor Developments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

