Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares.

Metal Tiger Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.06.

About Metal Tiger

(Get Free Report)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.