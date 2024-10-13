MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $33.64 or 0.00053785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $205.23 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,545.75 or 1.00009866 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.11908405 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $7,157,154.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.