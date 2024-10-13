Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

