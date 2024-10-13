Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 3,072 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

