MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.31.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
