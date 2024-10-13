Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $500.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $515.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $416.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.65. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $324.39 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at $328,473,703.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,095,588,000 after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 295,274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $127,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

