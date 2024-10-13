MiL.k (MLK) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $83.45 million and $1.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254705 BTC.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,598,170 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

