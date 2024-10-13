MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MIND Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.88%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.