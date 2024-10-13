MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,621. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNSO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

