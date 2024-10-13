Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $15.05. 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.