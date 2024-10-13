MOBOX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.73 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $56.73 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,660,883 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,954,309 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOBOX has a current supply of 549,660,883 with 393,936,622 in circulation. The last known price of MOBOX is 0.14450241 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $16,210,692.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mobox.io/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

