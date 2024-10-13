monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $297.60.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Up 2.5 %

monday.com stock opened at $289.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.00, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.20 and its 200 day moving average is $232.76. monday.com has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $289.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.