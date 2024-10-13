Montis Financial LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 765.8% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 51,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $589.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $538.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

