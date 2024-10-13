Montis Financial LLC Has $421,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montis Financial LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $420.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day moving average of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

