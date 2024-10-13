Montis Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after acquiring an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JEPI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

