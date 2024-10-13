Montis Financial LLC Invests $275,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $203.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $887.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.97. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $204.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

